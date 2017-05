OREGON, Wisconsin — An escaped Dane County inmate with ties to the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas was arrested Monday, May 8th in Waukesha, police confirmed for FOX6 News.

The inmate being held at the Oregon Correctional Facility, a minimum security prison outside Madison, walked away from a work release site on May 3rd.

32-year-old Justin Hodgkins is incarcerated for robbery, forgery, child abuse, and recklessly endangering safety.