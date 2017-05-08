× Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates concerned Russians could blackmail Flynn

WASHINGTON — Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she had two meetings and one phone call with White House counsel Don McGahn about concerns that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “could be blackmailed” by the Russians.

Yates says she told McGahn that the Russians knew about what Flynn had done and the Russians knew that Flynn had misled the vice president and others about what he had done. Yates did not specify what that was.

Yates says she was giving President Donald Trump’s White House this information so that it could take actions it “deemed appropriate.”

