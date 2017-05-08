× Sheboygan police seeking information on dog, owner after minor biting incident

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a dog involved in a minor biting incident Sunday, May 7th and its owner. The dog is described as a light tan Chihuahua.

According to police, the dog bit a 47-year-old woman in the calf at Deland Park. The incident happened on the sidewalk along the beach at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The dog is described as being light tan, white and was not on a leash. The owner was a Caucasian male, in his 40’s with brown hair in a crew cut style. He was about 5’2″, stocky build, wearing jeans and a dark blue t-shirt.

Currently there is no photo of the animal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.