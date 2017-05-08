× State may have collected record amount of unused medications

MADISON — The state Department of Justice says a preliminary tally shows people around Wisconsin may have turned over a record amount of unused medications during a drug take-back day last month.

The DOJ says preliminary estimate people dropped off 66,039 pounds of medications at more than 300 receptacles around the state during drug take-back events on April 29.

The record is 64,247 pounds, set on a drug-take back day in spring 2016.

The drugs have been boxed and secured in three semi-trailers for transport to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated. Covanta Energy will provide the official weight of the drugs.