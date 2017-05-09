$250 reward offered to catch pair of vandals who damaged property at West Allis business

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis property owner is offering a reward to identify two people who vandalized a building located near 66th and Mitchell Street back in March.

According to Jonas Builders, Inc., their building located near 66th and Mitchell was vandalized by two people on March 6th. The business is now working with police to help track the suspects down and offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.