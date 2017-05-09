× A lucky winner! Milwaukee woman claims $81,000 Badger 5 jackpot

MILWAUKEE — A resident of Milwaukee is the lucky winner of the $81,000 jackpot from the Saturday, May 6 Badger 5 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Maas Petroleum at 5930 West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. The ticket matched the winning numbers of 3, 14, 28, 29 and 31.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $38,000 for tonight’s drawing.

How to Play

Each play costs $1 and you can choose five different numbers from 1 to 31. The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until there is a winner. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing.