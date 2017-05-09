AMC Boxing: “We believe that all community members deserve to participate in the disciplined sport”

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at AMC Boxing Gym -- where he learned the basics of boxing and met a local teenager who is the #1 ranked junior female boxer in the U.S.

About AMC Boxing (website)

At AMC Boxing Gym we believe that all community members deserve to participate in the disciplined sport of boxing no matter what their financial status may be. What it takes is motivation, the right plan, consistency, and support. Our aim is to devise the right plan for all boxers that are on a level to compete locally and nationally, but are not able due to financial circumstances. The goal is to have the ability to support each fighter so that negative community influences do not distract boxers from competing locally and internationally as amateur fighters.