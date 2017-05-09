× “Rob and Big” star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin has passed away at 45

Christopher Boykin, father and co-star of MTV’s “Rob & Big,” died on Tuesday, his representative told TMZ.

Boykin, who went by “Big Black,” was 45 years old. It’s not clear what the official cause of death was, but People magazine reports that the Mississippi native died of a heart attack.

Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” alongside Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder and entrepreneur, during its three seasons. Dyrdek’s friend and bodyguard also appeared with him in MTV’s “Fantasy Factory” and several episodes of “Ridiculousness.”

Chanel West Coast, who worked with Boykin in “Fantasy Factory,” tweeted, “RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family.

Boykin was enlisted in the U.S. Navy before launching his television career and a clothing line centered around his motto, “Do Work,” Variety reports.

Boykin is survived by his daughter Isis, who is nine years old.