Emergency room entertainment: This is making life easier for kids at Children’s Hospital of WI

MILWAUKEE -- Being a patient or a guest at a hospital can be difficult and stressful, especially for kids. But Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is trying to change that. They recently installed an "Interactive Wall" in their emergency department waiting room.

A gaming system projects different interactive games on the wall that kids can play. They're all movement-based games, so kids can use their shadows to do things like pop bubbles, catch bugs and race frogs.

The idea is to create a healing environment and encourage positive coping for families who may have long waits in the ER.