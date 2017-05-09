× Finance committee to vote on Dept. of Justice, WEDC budgets

MADISON — The Legislature’s budget committee is set to take its second round of votes on Gov. Scott Walker’s state budget.

The Joint Finance Committee was slated to vote Tuesday on the Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Military Affairs’ budgets.

The DOJ’s budget includes grants to cover local police overtime, $2 million for upgraded DNA analysis kits and an additional $1 million for drug investigations. WEDC’s budget calls for lifting a prohibition on the agency’s ability to issue new loans. DMA’s budget provides $500,000 in grants to help police form crowd-control units.

The finance committee took its first votes on Walker’s budget earlier this month, rejecting the governor’s plan to give the state Supreme Court control of an independent commission that investigates judges.