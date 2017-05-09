Help FOX6, William Henderson put an end to bullying with Henderson’s Ride for Hope

MILWAUKEE — You’re invited to join FOX6 and William Henderson, former Green Bay Fullback, for an exciting bike event in beautiful Port Washington on Saturday, June 17th.

There’s a ride for everyone – 60 miles for those enthusiastic riders, 25 miles for the casual rider and a 7-mile ride perfect for children and families. No matter which ride you choose, you could find yourself peddling alongside some current or retired Green Bay players, like John Kuhn and Tony Fisher, with more players to be announced soon!

Each event will have special autograph and photo opportunities. After the ride, William will host an awesome Party with the Pack, with current & retired players, a silent auction, food, eats and fun for the entire family.

Proceeds will benefit Generations Against Bullying, an organization near and dear to William’s heart, as well as other local charities in the Ozaukee/Sheboygan area.

So hop on your bike, party with the Pack, and help us put an end to bullying!

To register and buy your post-party tickets CLICK HERE.

For more information on Henderson’s Ride for Hope, the post-party event and Generations Against Bullying CLICK HERE.