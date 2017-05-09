× In celebration of National Italian Beef Month, you could win free Portillo’s for a year! Here’s how:

BROOKFIELD/GREENFIELD — How would you like to win free Portillo’s for a year?!

The restaurant, known for its Chicago-style favorites has announced a social media sweepstakes in honor of National Italian Beef Month, during the month of May.

According to a news release from Portillo’s officials, customers are invited to post a photo of their Portillo’s experience to Twitter or Instagram, tagging @portilloshotdogs and using the hashtag #MeatUpSweeps.

Guests that post from now through May 31st will be entered for a chance to win each of the following prizes:

Portillo’s-branded swag

Catering for up to 16 people

Portillo’s food for a year

CLICK HERE for more information and official rules.

There are two Portillo’s locations in Wisconsin — one at 17685 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, and one at 8705 West Sura Lane in Greenfield.