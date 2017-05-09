In celebration of National Italian Beef Month, you could win free Portillo’s for a year! Here’s how:
BROOKFIELD/GREENFIELD — How would you like to win free Portillo’s for a year?!
The restaurant, known for its Chicago-style favorites has announced a social media sweepstakes in honor of National Italian Beef Month, during the month of May.
According to a news release from Portillo’s officials, customers are invited to post a photo of their Portillo’s experience to Twitter or Instagram, tagging @portilloshotdogs and using the hashtag #MeatUpSweeps.
Guests that post from now through May 31st will be entered for a chance to win each of the following prizes:
- Portillo’s-branded swag
- Catering for up to 16 people
- Portillo’s food for a year
CLICK HERE for more information and official rules.
There are two Portillo’s locations in Wisconsin — one at 17685 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, and one at 8705 West Sura Lane in Greenfield.