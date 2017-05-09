“It’s repulsive, inhumane:” Vicious locker room brawl caught on camera; students egged it on

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia — A teenager was seriously hurt, and another is facing charges after a vicious high school fight that was captured by cell phone cameras. The video shows fellow students cheering and chanting while the boy was brutally beaten, and left unconscious.

“It looked like there were a bunch of animals just like, chanting on a fight,” Brionna Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and others said the video is disgusting.

“Honestly, it’s repulsive. It was inhumane the way they were all acting,” Rodriguez said.

Gwinnett County Schools officials confirmed the evidence in this case has led to more criminal charges against the 16-year-old boy seen in the video body-slamming the 15-year-old victim — and this investigation may extend to the students seen chanting and watching, egging on the fight from behind a chain-link fence.

“How dare you just leave a kid there to lie there unconscious and then have somebody to find him like that. That’s so sad,” Rodriguez said.

The fight happened on Friday morning, May 5th. A coach was clearing the locker room when he found the badly injured victim laid out on the cement floor.

Students scattered.

No one offered video evidence, but they did give up video of a Wednesday fight featuring the same two students that led to battery charges against the older student.

Other students like Rodriguez, concerned for their own safety, reached out to WSB.

“I hope it opens everybody’s eyes,” a student said.

WSB took the video to school officials, and an investigation’s been opened.

Students said they want this culture of social media “likes” for violence to come to an end.

“They could have had people break it up, but they decided to record the whole thing and be childish,” James Rodriguez said.

Just to see what our students are capable of, I don’t want to have to walk into school thinking that’s something that could happen to me,” a student said.

A police report filed Monday regarding the fight shows after an investigation by a school resource officer it appears to have been a mutual fight situation, and no criminal charges will be filed.