Jury finds Randall Drescher not guilty in shooting death of man outside MPD district station

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury found Randall Drescher not guilty on Tuesday, May 9th of first degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of 42-year-old Reed Carlsen.

The shooting occurred in front of the District 6 police station near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on August 18, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Drescher, along with a friend, were sitting in a van in front of the District 6 police station around 6:40 p.m. when they got into an altercation with 42-year-old Reed Carlsen, who happened to be walking by. Police say Drescher drew a gun — and then shot and killed Carlsen.

Drescher told investigators he rode to the police station with a friend who was attempting to buy a gun he found online. The transaction was supposed to take place outside the District 6 police station.

Drescher told police they were sitting in the van outside the police station when Carlsen walked up and asked if they were cops. Drescher allegedly told him to go away. Drescher claims Carlsen then threw a traffic cone into the open passenger window of the van. When Drescher got out to put the cone back, he says Carlsen walked quickly toward him.

Drescher said he feared for his life and shot Carlsen multiple times.