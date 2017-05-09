× Listeria fears: Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast recalled

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast over fears of listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods’ voluntary recall, issued Friday night, May 5th, affects frozen products distributed in the United States and Mexico but does not include dry mixes and syrups, the company said.

It said it issued the recall after testing showed the presence of listeria monocytogenes at a production plant.

“We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration,” Pinnacle Foods said.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert this week about some of Pinnacle Foods’ frozen ready-to-eat fried chicken and pork sausage. The products, Aunt Jemima French Toast and Sausage and Hungry Man Selects Boneless Fried Chicken and Waffles produced from February 4, 2016, to May 4, 2017, may be contaminated with listeria and are also part of the FDA recall.

Listeria causes serious and at times fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Affected products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

No incidents of illness have been reported.