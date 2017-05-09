Looking for something sweet for Mother’s Day? Check out Tabal Chocolate

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for something sweet for Mother's Day? If so, you're in luck. Tabal Chocolate is the only truck chocolate maker in the Milwaukee area -- and Carl spent the morning checking out their Wauwatosa location.

About Tabal Chocolate (website)

Chocolate is more than just a food. It brings us together. Leave chocolate out on the table and friends, family, and strangers will converge. Conversations happen and memories are made. Relationships are built.

At Tabal Chocolate, we love chocolate. The smell, the taste, the very thought of it. But it’s chocolate’s power to bring people together that fuels our passion to make the best chocolate in the world. In fact, our name, Mayan in origin, says it all.