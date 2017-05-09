Common Council approves Silk Exotic’s license request for downtown strip club
MILWAUKEE — Silk Exotic’s license request for a downtown Milwaukee strip club has been approved by the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, May 9th. The vote was 10-5.
Silk’s owners have been working for years to acquire a license for a location on Old World Third Street, but have been denied in committee nearly a half-dozen times.
Silk Exotic has been denied a license for a downtown location since 2010. But the club gained leverage last year when it won a lawsuit against the city.
