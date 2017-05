× Milwaukee police: 19-year-old man shot near 58th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old man was hurt following a shooting that took place near 58th Street and Forest Home Avenue Tuesday afternoon, May 9th.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m.

According to police, the 19-year-old man was shot during an argument with another male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the suspect.