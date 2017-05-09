Milwaukee’s best restaurants, chefs and bakers are coming together for a good cause

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee best restaurants, chefs and bakers are coming together for a good cause. Mark Shapiro the president and CEO of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center and Barkha Daily, owner of the Cheel in Mequon join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about KidShare.

About KidShare (website)

Each May, taste buds across Southeastern Wisconsin come alive as the JCC celebrates KidShare, a fundraising event. The area’s finest restaurants, chefs, bakers, and caterers come together at the Pfister Hotel to raise scholarship funds for the JCC’s many educational and camp programs. With over 30 delicious food stations, live and silent auctions, and a fantastic crowd from across the region – KidShare is one of the most anticipated charity events on the Milwaukee social calendar. We cannot wait for you to join us for KidShare 2017!

Our mission at the JCC ensures that no one shall be denied any of the JCC’s vibrant social services because they lack funds. Since its inception, KidShare has raised well over a million dollars to help us meet this commitment. Proceeds from KidShare, the direct result of support from our vendors, donors, sponsors, and guests ensures that:

KidShare is the preeminent culinary event of the year. It brings together dozens of committee volunteers, chairs and co-chairs, with scores of the area’s leading chefs and catering people, all of whom contribute their time and talents to make this a successful event.