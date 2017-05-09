Mother hurt in fire at home near 4th and Wisconsin in Sheboygan; young son, dog uninjured

SHEBOYGAN — A mother was taken to the hospital after a fire in a home near 4th and Wisconsin in Sheboygan Tuesday, May 9th.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the Sheboygan Fire Department said the fire began on the second floor of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The mother and her young son were home at the time. The son was not injured.

Fire officials said there was a dog in the house that was found hiding on the first floor after the fire was out. That dog was uninjured.

The above video from the scene is courtesy Sheboygan Night Scanner.