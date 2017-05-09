Oregon on track to be first with no-gender option on license

MILWAUKIE, OR - JULY 20: Pharmacy technician Rachel Hartmann records the name and driver's license info from a customer buying over-the-counter cold medicine on July 20, 2005 at Hi-School Pharmacy in Milwaukie, Oregon. The Oregon House passed a bill today that would make Oregon the first state to require prescriptions for certain cold medicines that contain Pseudoephedrine, the active ingredient used to make Meth. Oregon law requires ID checks and a log book of all cold medicine sales. (Photo illustration by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)
MILWAUKIE, OR - JULY 20: Pharmacy technician Rachel Hartmann records the name and driver's license info from a customer buying over-the-counter cold medicine on July 20, 2005 at Hi-School Pharmacy in Milwaukie, Oregon. The Oregon House passed a bill today that would make Oregon the first state to require prescriptions for certain cold medicines that contain Pseudoephedrine, the active ingredient used to make Meth. Oregon law requires ID checks and a log book of all cold medicine sales. (Photo illustration by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Transgender residents say the change would make them feel safer.
The Oregonian/OregonLive says Tuesday the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles doesn’t oppose the change and will hold a hearing Wednesday in Portland.
In Oregon, changing the rules on gender identity for a driver’s license doesn’t require a vote by lawmakers.
Those who want a new license with no gender listed would have to pay a renewal fee.
Last year, a Portland judge allowed Jaime Shupe to legally identify as neither male nor female.
Shupe asked for an updated license, prompting the proposed changes.
43.804133
-120.554201