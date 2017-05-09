× Prosecutors charge man with breaking into Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON — Prosecutors have charged a Beloit man with breaking into the state Capitol.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.

According to a criminal complaint, police discovered a broken window in a first-floor Capitol bathroom and blood throughout the building Saturday morning. They found another broken window on the fifth floor and more blood near the window.

Surveillance video showed a man getting into white sedan. Police used the license plate to locate Bigelow at his home Sunday. Bigelow said he had been at a Madison casino Friday night into Saturday morning, went into downtown Madison for more drinks, entered the Capitol and scaled the building.

Online court records didn’t list the case or a defense attorney Tuesday morning.