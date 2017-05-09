Recognize these 2? Oconomowoc police searching for suspects who broke into video poker machines

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc police are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into several video poker machines at bars in the area on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to police, the thefts occurred during regular business hours.

Police say the suspects gained access to the video poker machines by using a pry tool to get inside through the keyboard, then sealing it back up with super glue to make it appear secure.

If you have any information regarding these thefts or suspects, you are asked to contact the Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.