Waukesha man accused of stealing Parks and Rec vehicles, crashing through gate

WAUKESHA — 56-year-old Brian Zielinski of Waukesha faces multiple charges for allegedly stealing vehicles from the Waukesha Parks & Recreation Department. Zielinski is charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (3 counts)

Criminal damage to property

According to the criminal complaint, officers first responded to the Parks and Recreation Department around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd to investigate a report of damage to a gate. The officer “found the gate into the secured area behind the Parks and Recreation Department was completely knocked over and on the ground.” He believed the gate was “knocked outward” by some type of larger vehicle.

The same officer found a Jeep Wrangler with its headlights on nearby. The Jeep’s headlights and emergency flashers were on — and there was new damage to the vehicle. There was nobody inside the vehicle.

The officer also found a Chevrolet van with Wisconsin Government registration nearby. Its driver side door was open and the keys were in the ignition. There was nobody inside that vehicle either.

When the officer spoke with a Parks and Recreation employee, the employee noted on that evening, “he heard a male’s voice on the radio which is a designated Parks and Recreation channel, stating something like ‘let me out of here’ and a short time later he heard the voice again saying ‘get me out of here.'” The employee reported the person on the radio “sounded a little drunk based upon the way they were talking because they were joking and acting goofy.”

Investigating officers then viewed video from cameras located at the police department since it was adjacent to the Parks and Recreation building. They reported seeing Zielinski leaving the Waukesha City Police Station at approximately 7:00 p.m. following his arrest earlier after an officer found him in “some kind of stress and found to be in possession of some marijuana.” Around 8:00 p.m., Zielinski is seen in the video walking toward the Parks and Recreation Department — and a short time later, “some kind of lighter colored utility truck with a bucket or boom on it” leaves the facility.

That truck was later recovered near Taylor’s Woods Road after a report of a traffic crash involving a county highway truck. When a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, the truck was found to have sustained damage — and there was nobody inside. A short time later, Zielinski was spotted nearby. Authorities took him into custody.

When investigators questioned Zielinski what happened on that evening of May 3rd, he told authorities he had been abducted by men in a van. He stated he was “struck in the back of the head but did not how or who struck him but he lost consciousness and the next thing he remembers was that he was walking down a road that was unfamiliar to him and a police car pulled up and he was ordered to the ground and taken into custody.

When officers confronted Zielinski about some of his own property being inside the damaged vehicles of the Parks and Recreation Department, he again talked about being forced into a van. The complaint indicates Zielinski said “he did not remember being in any other vehicles.”

Zielinski is due in court for his preliminary hearing on May 18th.