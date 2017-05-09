Yum! Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining Week returns June 1-8
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s favorite feast is back! Downtown Dining Week has announced its return June 1-8.
According to a news release, for eight days, folks can get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city’s top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. Enjoy three-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Pick your starter, entree and dessert from a list of pre-selected favorites and then “enjoy your culinary tour of our world class-city.”
Participating restaurants include:
- Ale Asylum Riverhouse
- Benihana
- The Brass Alley
- The Brown Bottle
- Brunch
- The Capital Grille
- Carson’s
- Club Charlies
- Coquette Cafe
- Distil
- Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub
- Indulge
- Kanpai
- Kil@wat
- The Knick
- The Loaded Slate
- Louise’s
- Mader’s Restaurant
- Mason Street Grill
- Matador Taco + Tequila Bar
- Mi-Key’s
- Millioke
- Milwaukee Chophouse
- Mo’s – A place for steaks
- Onesto
- Pastiche at Metro
- Pier 106
- The Pub Club
- Rare Steakhouse
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
- Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
- The Rumpus Room
- Safehouse
- Smoke Shack
- Swig
- Third Coast Provisions
- Trinity Three Irish Pubs
- Upper 90s Sports Pub
- Vagabond
- Ward’s House of Prime
- Water Buffalo
- Who’s on Third
- Zarletti
For more, CLICK HERE.