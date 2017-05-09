× Yum! Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining Week returns June 1-8

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s favorite feast is back! Downtown Dining Week has announced its return June 1-8.

According to a news release, for eight days, folks can get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city’s top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. Enjoy three-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Pick your starter, entree and dessert from a list of pre-selected favorites and then “enjoy your culinary tour of our world class-city.”

Participating restaurants include:

Ale Asylum Riverhouse

Benihana

The Brass Alley

The Brown Bottle

Brunch

The Capital Grille

Carson’s

Club Charlies

Coquette Cafe

Distil

Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub

Indulge

Kanpai

Kil@wat

The Knick

The Loaded Slate

Louise’s

Mader’s Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

Matador Taco + Tequila Bar

Mi-Key’s

Millioke

Milwaukee Chophouse

Mo’s – A place for steaks

Onesto

Pastiche at Metro

Pier 106

The Pub Club

Rare Steakhouse

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

The Rumpus Room

Safehouse

Smoke Shack

Swig

Third Coast Provisions

Trinity Three Irish Pubs

Upper 90s Sports Pub

Vagabond

Ward’s House of Prime

Water Buffalo

Who’s on Third

Zarletti

