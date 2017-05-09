Yum! Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining Week returns June 1-8

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s favorite feast is back! Downtown Dining Week has announced its return June 1-8.

According to a news release, for eight days, folks can get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city’s top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. Enjoy three-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Pick your starter, entree and dessert from a list of pre-selected favorites and then “enjoy your culinary tour of our world class-city.”

Participating restaurants include:

  • Ale Asylum Riverhouse
  • Benihana
  • The Brass Alley
  • The Brown Bottle
  • Brunch
  • The Capital Grille
  • Carson’s
  • Club Charlies
  • Coquette Cafe
  • Distil
  • Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub
  • Indulge
  • Kanpai
  • Kil@wat
  • The Knick
  • The Loaded Slate
  • Louise’s
  • Mader’s Restaurant
  • Mason Street Grill
  • Matador Taco + Tequila Bar
  • Mi-Key’s
  • Millioke
  • Milwaukee Chophouse
  • Mo’s – A place for steaks
  • Onesto
  • Pastiche at Metro
  • Pier 106
  • The Pub Club
  • Rare Steakhouse
  • Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
  • Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
  • The Rumpus Room
  • Safehouse
  • Smoke Shack
  • Swig
  • Third Coast Provisions
  • Trinity Three Irish Pubs
  • Upper 90s Sports Pub
  • Vagabond
  • Ward’s House of Prime
  • Water Buffalo
  • Who’s on Third
  • Zarletti

