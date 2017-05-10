3 charged in crime spree that lasted several months in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three suspects are now charged with a total of eight crimes that happened between January 25th and April 21st. The accused are 24-year-old Robert Anderson, 26-year-old Theodore Simmons and 31-year-old Rebecca Rodriguez — all from Milwaukee.

The three are suspected in a series of crimes with the following charges:

  • Armed robbery, as a party to a crime (Anderson, 8 counts; Simmons, 8 counts; Rodriguez, 2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon (Anderson, 2 counts; Simmons, 1 count)

According to the criminal complaint, the three are suspected in the following crimes:

  1. January 25: Little Caesars restaurant robbery (Simmons, Anderson)
  2. April 9: Taqueria Aranda restaurant robbery (Simmons, Anderson)
  3. April 12: El Jalapeno restaurant robbery (Simmons, Anderson)
  4. April 12: South Avenue Foods robbery (Simmons, Anderson, Rodriguez)
  5. April 16: ABC Store robbery (Simmons)
  6. April 18: Robbery of woman near 33rd & National
  7. April 18: George Webb restaurant robbery (Simmons)
  8. April 21: Time Foodmart robbery (Simmons, Anderson, Rodriguez)

Simmons and Anderson are both convicted felons. Simmons was previously convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in a school zone. Anderson was previously convicted of burglary and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

