Boeing grounds 737 Max tests for engine inspections

NEW YORK — Boeing on Wednesday announced it was grounding all flights of its new single-aisle 737 Max.

The plane maker has concerns about a manufacturing quality issue inside the jet’s new engines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to temporarily suspend MAX flights. The step is consistent with our priority focus on safety for all who use and fly our products,” the plane maker said in a statement.

The jet has not yet been delivered to airlines. The first delivery was expected this month. Boeing said it still plans to keep to that schedule.

Boeing said in a statement it is inspecting the core of each advaned Leap-1B engine. The engines are made by CFM International, which is a joint venture between General Electric and France’s Safran.

A spokeswoman for CFM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.