× Brown Deer Golf Club to host regional PGA Junior League event

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer Golf Club has been named one of eight courses that will host a regional competition for the 2017 PGA Junior League – the Little League of golf. All-star teams of junior golfers from across the Midwest will compete in the regional finals at Brown Deer on Sept 9-10, for the opportunity to advance to the 2017 PGA Junior League Golf Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

PGA Junior League Golf offers boys and girls—ages 13 and under of all abilities—a fun, social, and inclusive opportunity to learn and play golf in a recreational team setting with their friends. Much like other recreational youth sports, players wear numbered jerseys, utilizing a popular scramble format for competition. PGA and LPGA Professionals serve exclusively as Captains, providing expert coaching and instruction.

Local junior golfers can play in PGA Junior Leagues in Milwaukee by registering at pgajlg.com by May 30. Players will take part in five regular season contests at courses including Dretzka Park Golf Course, Currie Park golf course and Warnimont Park Golf Course, under the instruction of Milwaukee County Parks PGA Professionals.

For more information on PGA Junior League Golf, visit PGAJLG.com.