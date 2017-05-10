× Classes canceled at Hartford Union High School due to bomb threat

HARTFORD — Classes were canceled Wednesday, May 10th after a note was discovered inside Hartford Union High School, indicating there was a bomb in the building.

Hartford police said a call came in from school officials around 11:45 a.m.

Assistance was requested from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad to inspect the building. An “all clear” was given around 3:00 p.m.

No explosive devices were located, and no one was hurt.

Police said classes will resume at Hartford Union High School Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at (262) 673-2600, or anonymously via the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Program at (800) 232-0594.