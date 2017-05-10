× Fond du lac police: Man with gun incident in parking lot ends without incident

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police responded to a call at a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday morning, May 10th for a report of a man sitting in a car while holding a gun up towards himself.

Officers arrived on the scene around 7:30 a.m. and set up a perimeter. Neighborhood business were put on lockdown.

Officials say roughly 20 minutes later, the man in the car was taken into protective custody without incident. No shots were fired — and no one was injured in this incident.

Fond du Lac police say they were assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.