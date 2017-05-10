× Fresh Thyme Farmers Market: 2 new locations now open — in Brookfield and Menomonee Falls

BROOKFIELD/MENOMONEE FALLS — There are two new Fresh Thyme Farmers Market locations now open — in Brookfield and Menomonee Falls.

The new locations are located at: 17300 W. Bluemound Road in Bookfield and N89W16849 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

The grocery stores specialize in organic produce.

To celebrate the openings, both new locations are hosting a series of events and activities through the weekend.

