Glendale police capture suspect after May 3rd robbery at PNC Bank

GLENDALE — Glendale police said the man accused of robbing a PNC Bank branch on May 3rd has been captured.

It happened around 11:30 a.m., and led to lockdowns at two schools in Fox Point, as police searched for the suspect.

According to police, the suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding money. There was no weapon implied or displayed during this crime. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing the bank on foot, and he remains at large.

No one at the bank was hurt during this incident.