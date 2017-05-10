“Good conversation:” Mayor Barrett, Chief Flynn, Gov. Walker discuss public safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday, May 10th confirmed he and Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn met with Governor Scott Walker in private.

The discussion revolved around ensuring Milwaukee would get adequate state funding for public safety.

Mayor Barrett would not share specifics, but said the officials are working to make sure the Milwaukee Police Department has the resources needed to maintain proper staffing.

"We had a good conversation. There's a lot of work that needs to be done, but I thought it was a fruitful conversation," Mayor Barrett said.

Alderman Bob Donovan has proposed a local sales tax for public safety funding.

When asked whether he supports that idea, Mayor Barrett said there are a number of options for the city to look at.