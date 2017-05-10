× Group arrested at Mayfair Mall after stolen car found in parking lot; youngest suspect 12

WAUWATOSA — As many as eight people were arrested at Mayfair Mall Wednesday, May 10th after police received a tip regarding a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said seven to eight people were arrested — half of them juveniles and half of them adults. The youngest is 12.

This group is accused of stealing the vehicle and taking it to the mall.

They were taken to the Wauwatosa Police Department for processing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.