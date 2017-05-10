Henning’s Cheese voluntarily recalls Colby Jack cheese

MADISON — Henning’s Cheese, located in Kiel, Wisconsin, has announced Wednesday, May 10th it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of its Colby Jack cheese due to a temporary pasteurizer malfunction.

According to a news release from Henning’s Cheese, due to the malfunction, verification of proper pasteurization is not possible. No illnesses have been reported related to consumption of this product and no other Henning’s Cheese products are affected by this recall.

The news release states about 1,000 pounds of product were distributed statewide. Consumers should only be concerned with Colby Jack cheese sold on or after April 10, 2017 in one and two pound blocks. The product will contain a date code of 1007 on a small label on the bottom of the cheese block.

Consumers who have purchased Henning’s Colby Jack cheese from retail stores are urged to return it to the place of purchase or to Henning’s Cheese store for a full refund.

For question, you can contact Henning’s Cheese, Monday through Friday from 7am – 3 pm (CST), at 920-894-3032.