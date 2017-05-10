× Humboldt Park Beer Garden opens for season with keg-tapping on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Humboldt Park Beer Garden officially opens for the summer season on Thursday, May 11th with a ceremonial keg-tapping and celebration at 6:00 p.m.

Throughout the season, the Humboldt Park Beer Garden will turn over its draft beer selection once a week on Fridays to a wide variety of local breweries in a “Tap Takeover” series.

The summer Tap Takeover schedule is as follows: Lakefront Brewery (May 12), District 14, Eagle Park, and Enlightened Brewery (May 19), Wisconsin Brewing (May 26), Bavarian Bierhaus (June 2), Sprecher Brewery, (June 9), Milwaukee Brewing Co (June 16), Door Country Brewery and Ahnapee Brewery (June 23), Ale Asylum (June 30), Central Waters (July 7), Beer Capitol (July 14), Vintage and Port Huron Breweries ( July 21), Karben 4 (July 28), Sand Creek (August 4), Westallion, Gathering Place, and Broken Bat Breweries ( August 11), Lake Louie (August 18), Milwaukee Craft Brewery League (August 25), Leather Heads and Title Town Brewery (September 1), Hinterland Brewery (September 8), and All October Fest (September 29).

On days other than the Friday Tap Takeovers, the standard tap list includes only Wisconsin brewed beer, including Lust Weissbier, from St. Francis Brewery, Klisch Pilsner, from Lakefront Brewery, and Hard Lemonade from Sand Creek Brewing. This summer the Humboldt Park Beer Garden also includes an expanded food menu, including more sandwiches and appetizers.