IKEA hires contractors for future store in Oak Creek; groundbreaking set for summer

OAK CREEK — IKEA announced on Wednesday, May 10th that contractors have been hired to build its future store in Oak Creek.

IKEA has chosen Pepper Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the IKEA Oak Creek site work and store development project. According to a news release issued on this milestone, Pepper is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm that has constructed several IKEA stores throughout the years, including ones underway in Columbus, OH and Fishers, IN.

Other firms assisting with this project are: real estate brokerage CBRE for site selection support; Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren for local land use counsel; GRAEF for civil engineering; WD Partners for architecture, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing design; Stantec for environmental services; and GreenbergFarrow for development services.

Pending remaining permits, groundbreaking on the new IKEA is expected this summer with the store opening in summer 2018.

In addition to the more than 500 jobs that are expected during the construction phase, approximately 250 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the new store opens.

The 291,000-square-foot future IKEA Oak Creek and its approximately 1,000 parking spaces will be built on 29 acres near the northwestern corner of Interstate 94 and Drexel Avenue.