× Johnsonville expanding its global corporate headquarters in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Johnsonville and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced on Wednesday, May 10th that the company is expanding its global corporate headquarters in Sheboygan Falls.

Construction on the 49,000-square-foot addition, which will feature a member development center, additional workstations and an expanded fitness center, is already underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, the project calls for Johnsonville to expand its investment in engineering, research and development, and marketing as the company prepares for additional growth in its domestic, international and foodservice businesses.

WEDC is supporting the expansion by awarding Johnsonville up to $10 million in state income tax credits over the next five years. WEDC awarded tax credits to Johnsonville for previous expansions at Johnsonville’s Sheboygan Falls facilities in 2012 and 2015. Since that first award, the company’s employment in Sheboygan Falls has grown from about 700 to more than 1,200.

Johnsonville plans to add nearly 100 new jobs over the next five years.