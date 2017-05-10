× Man, woman, child arrested after robbery at Clark gas station in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — A man, woman and child were taken into custody after a robbery at the Clark gas station near 15th and North in Sheboygan.

It happened just after noon on Wednesday, May 10th.

Police said the gas station attendant indicated a masked subject entered the station, demanding money while making threatening gestures with his hands to the attendant. The suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Investigating officers released a description of the suspect vehicle that was subsequently located by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office in the area of I-43 and near Cedar Grove.

A year 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, along with her juvenile daughter were taken into custody and transported to the Sheboygan Police Department.

The man was placed in the Sheboygan County Detention Center. Police will be referring a charge of robbery to the Sheboygan Count District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.