Mother shares video showing her son being struck by MPS teacher’s aide

MILWAUKEE -- Video just released on Wednesday, May 10th shows a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's aide hitting a special needs student on the head. That aide has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

The mother of the victim said she's angered every time she watches the video. She has now shared it with the media in the hopes what happened to her son won't happen to other students.

The footage shows 62-year-old Mary Brown striking 18-year-old Peter Triggs on the head earlier this year.

The incident was filmed by a fellow student, and shared with the media by Triggs' mother durin ga press conference.

At the time of the alleged incident, Brown was a teacher's aide at Madison High School, and told investigators she slapped the student in the forehead to get his attention.

"Most definitely there's other ways. I have 101 of them that I use, so yes, there's many other ways to get his attention versus beating him," Delmonica Young said.

Triggs no longer goes to school at Madison High School. His mother transferred him shortly after the incident.

As for Brown, she's on unpaid suspension, pending a final resolution to the criminal matter. She is not in any MPS school or facility.

Brown will be in court on Friday morning for a hearing. Triggs' mother said she plans to be there, along with the Black Panthers.