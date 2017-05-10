MILWAUKEE -- No driver, no problem! Unmanned vehicles may be the future of transportation and delivery -- and that future is on display right now in Dallas, Texas. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
No driver, no problem! Unmanned vehicles may be the future of transportation and delivery
-
The iPhone of cars? Apple enters self-driving car race
-
When truck drivers tailgating is actually a good thing
-
Witness account highlights dangers of texting while driving
-
WisDOT: Traffic crashes result in 41 deaths on Wisconsin roads last month
-
Air Force’s mysterious space plane lands, wakes up Florida: “Thanks @NASA for the scare!”
-
-
Foster parents concerned companies driving foster kids not safe
-
Uber will deliver PUPPIES to play with in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 23
-
“It’s fun to be on the forefront of all this:” Self-driving cars heading to Wisconsin
-
West Allis man charged, accused of stealing delivery truck filled with wine and liquor
-
Fire causes section of I-85 in Atlanta to collapse
-
-
New vehicle license plates in Wisconsin will soon have 7 characters
-
Menomonee Falls man suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash
-
Former corrections officer pleads guilty after October shooting near Onyx nightclub