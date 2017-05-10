Police: Man wearing ‘Iron Maiden’ T-shirt attempts to rob George Webb restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery that took place at the George Webb restaurant located near 21st and Mitchell.

The attempted armed robbery took place Monday, May 8th around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, a suspect entered the restaurant while armed with a knife and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then fled the scene before being able to take anything.

Officials describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, in his mid-30s, around 5’3″ tall and approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt underneath a black “Iron Maiden” T-shirt, and light gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.