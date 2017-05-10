× Police: WWll-era grenade found in donation at Moose Lodge in West Bend

WEST BEND — A World War ll-era grenade was discovered by employees in a dropped off donation at the Moose Lodge in West Bend on Tuesday, May 9th.

West Bend Officers investigated and called the Milwaukee Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit for assistance. The Milwaukee Police Department EOD confirmed that the item was a World War II-era grenade, but were not able to determine if the device was still live.

The EOD confiscated the device and will dispose of it.

Investigators were unable to determine how the grenade got to the Moose Lodge.