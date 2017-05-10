“Precautionary measure:” Gov. Walker declares State of Emergency in response to wildfire conditions

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker has signed an executive order, declaring a State of Emergency in Wisconsin “in response to elevated wildfire conditions.”

According to a statement from Gov. Walker’s office, Wisconsin is experiencing above average fire occurrence levels — leading to a statewide wildfire threat.

“This is a precautionary measure we’re taking to help protect the people of our state,” Governor Walker said in the statement. “We want to ensure everyone at the state is prepared to quickly and efficiently respond to any potential wildfire situation. I thank members of the Wisconsin National Guard and our teams at Wisconsin Emergency Management and Department of Natural Resources for their efforts.”