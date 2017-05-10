× Sheriff Clarke for FBI director? His name mentioned as possible Comey replacement

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 10th defended his decision to fire now former FBI Director James Comey, asserting in a flurry of tweets that both Democrats and Republicans “will be thanking me” for his action. He did not mention any effect the dismissal might have on the FBI and congressional investigations into contacts between his 2016 election campaign and Russia. Meanwhile, in SE Wisconsin, the reaction from elected officials to Comey’s dismissal is similar to that in Washington — ranging from concern to complete silence.

The White House’s announcement Tuesday that Comey was fired sparked plenty of reaction, including mention of a Milwaukee official as a possible replacement.

At the Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Wednesday, there was a rare sight: Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was seated between Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn.

Clarke has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Comey. The sheriff ignored FOX6’s questions following the event.

“I’ve worked with him at the county level, but I’m not offering recommendations for the FBI. That’s a little out of my domain,” Governor Scott Walker said.

Walker also declined to say whether he’s troubled by the circumstances surrounding Comey’s firing.

“I got my hands full with the state budget and other things, so that’s really something I have no authority over. I’ll leave that to members of the House and Senate to comment on,” Walker said.

FOX6 News also reached out to House Speaker Paul Ryan, as well as Republican Congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner and Glenn Grothman. We’ve yet to receive a response.

Green Bay Republican Mike Gallagher tweeted Wednesday: “It is imperative both Congressional and FBI investigations into Russian interference in our country continue unimpeded and unaltered.”

Milwaukee Democrat Gwen Moore tweeted: “This is a page straight out of Nixon’s playbook. Only way forward is a special prosecutor to investigate ties between President Trump and Russia.”

Mayor Barrett echoed Rep. Moore’s message.

“There has to be an independent investigation of Russian involvement in American elections. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat. I don’t care if you’re a Republican,” Barrett said.

FOX6 News did receive a one-line statement from Senator Ron Johnson Tuesday night, saying he thanks Comey for his service, and wishes him well in the future. FOX6 followed up, asking whether the senator supports Comey’s dismissal. We have yet to receive an answer.