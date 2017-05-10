Spotted by Wisconsin Rapids police: Bear hanging out in pine tree

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 10th video of a 250-300 pound bear that had climbed a tree — and was just hanging out.

The post says the…

“…bear was walking through Wisconsin Rapids and after getting a little frightened of the Expressway traffic near Lincoln Street, decided to take a break by climbing a large pine tree.

“The DNR Warden advised that the bear might stay in the tree until tonight. If you happen to be in that area, please remember bears are wild animals. Just leave it alone and eventually he/she will climb down and wander away.”