Sweet and salty brunch for mom: A fun twist on a classic French sandwich

MILWAUKEE --Mother's Day is on Sunday, so why not treat mom to a tasty homemade brunch. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare Monte Cristo Sliders.
Monte Cristo Sliders
Makes 12 sliders
Ingredients:
- ½ lb thinly sliced deli turkey
- ½ lb thinly sliced honey or smoked ham
- ½ lb sliced Swiss, Gruyere or Provolone cheese
- ½ lb sliced White Cheddar or Havarti
- 1 – 12 pack Original King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- ½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- Powdered sugar
- Raspberry or strawberry preserves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Slice rolls in half and place bottom half of rolls in baking dish. Keep the rolls connected. Layer slices of cheese, then turkey and slices of ham onto each sandwich. Top with more slices of cheese. Spread raspberry preserve on the top half of the roll before you assemble sandwiches. Replace top half of the rolls.
- In a small bowl, combine melted butter with Dijon mustard and the egg and pour on top of the rolls.
- Cover loosely with foil, careful not to touch the tops of the bread to avoid sticking. Bake covered for 10-15 minutes. Then remove foil and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes until the tops are golden brown.
- Cool slightly. Then sprinkle powdered sugar over the top of sliders. Cut the sliders apart when ready to serve. If desired, serve with additional berry preserves on the side.