Sweet and salty brunch for mom: A fun twist on a classic French sandwich

MILWAUKEE --Mother's Day is on Sunday, so why not treat mom to a tasty homemade brunch. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare Monte Cristo Sliders.

Monte Cristo Sliders

Makes 12 sliders

Ingredients:

½ lb thinly sliced deli turkey

½ lb thinly sliced honey or smoked ham

½ lb sliced Swiss, Gruyere or Provolone cheese

½ lb sliced White Cheddar or Havarti

1 – 12 pack Original King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 egg

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

Powdered sugar

Raspberry or strawberry preserves

Directions: