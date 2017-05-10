Veteran finds nasty note on his car after parking in store’s space for veterans

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran received a note calling him a “moron” after he parked in a space reserved for veterans at a Harris Teeter supermarket.

Rod Boyle, 56, served in the Navy for 20 years, WNCN reports. When he left the store over the weekend, he found the nasty note on his windshield.

The note read, “You are a f—— moron. I hope karma visits you often. This is parking for our veterans.”

Offended by the letter, Boyle told the store manager what had happened.

He also had a message for the person who wrote the note.

“I really appreciate you looking out for the veterans, I think it’s really honorable. But before you actually judge somebody and touch somebody’s car, why don’t you get your facts straight first? But other than that, I hope you had a nice day,” Boyle said.

Harris Teeter apologized to Boyle and thanked him for his service.

“It is extremely unfortunate anyone would receive a note like this, and we are certainly disappointed it happened while this veteran was shopping in our store,” the grocery store said.