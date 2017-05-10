× We Energies issues alert on scam calls targeting businesses

MILWAUKEE — Over the past few days, We Energies tells FOX6 News they’ve received more than 60 reports of scam calls targeting businesses. The calls are happening in Fort Atkinson, Racine, East Troy and Mequon.

We Energies says the calls are coming from criminals claiming to be from We Energies and are threatening to disconnect service if the customer doesn’t provide a prepaid debit card payment to the scammer.

According to We Energies, they do not demand immediate payment via prepaid debit card.

If customers think a call is suspicious, they should hang up and call us directly at 800-242-9137.

