400 MPS 9th grade students to take part in ‘Learning Journeys’ program, funded by Herb Kohl Philanthropies

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Thursday May 11th that 400 Milwaukee Public Schools ninth grade students will take part in the pilot of a new Learning Journeys program. The program will send the students on a five-day, all-expenses paid educational experience to Washington, D.C. It is being funded by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, which was founded by former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl and supported by the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation.

While in Washington, D.C., students will visit the White House, Smithsonian Museum, Holocaust Museum, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the U.S. Supreme Court among many other educational attractions.

A news release from MPS indicates Learning Journeys are highly-developed, beyond the classroom learning experiences that connect standards-based classroom instruction for MPS students with real-world learning opportunities at southeastern Wisconsin’s finest museums, cultural experiences and scientific venues.

Students at select MPS schools will begin experience this Learning Journey in early 2018.